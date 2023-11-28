Olivia Dunne Continues To Crush Critics, Will Star In SI Swimsuit For Second Straight Year

Videos by OutKick

Critics and haters of Olivia Dunne continue to take Ls.

Dunne, who is a solid OutKick fan favorite, has had a banner year in 2023, and that included posing for SI Swimsuit. The popular LSU gymnast has gone from being a star athlete and social media personality to being without question the most famous female college athlete in the country.

Due to her incredible popularity, she’s drawn plenty of critics for her content, including the woke New York Times.

However, she’s not slowing down.

Olivia Dunne will be in the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne will appear in the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Well, I hope those hoping for her to fall off are sitting down because we have some news for everyone:

Dunne and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit revealed Tuesday morning that she’ll, once again, be in the latest issue.

SI Swimsuit hit a home run with the LSU athlete in 2023, and seems hellbent on doing the same again.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit doubles down on Olivia Dunne in the 2024 issue. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

“Coming back for Year 2, I mean, last year I said it was a dream come true, and nothing’s changed. It’s still a dream come true. I can’t believe I can call myself a rookie. It feels unreal,” Dunne said when talking about being a 2024 rookie.

This time, her shoot took her to Portugal. You can watch the announcement video below.

Dunne returns for round two with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

The haters and critics must be seething right now, but their pain is our gain in the content world. Who do we think is right at the top of the list? Breckie Hill or the New York Times?

Doesn’t really matter. Dunne is busy doing shoots in Portugal and stacking massive stacks of money. She previously revealed she charges more than $500,000 for a single social media post.

That’s more than the average house in America costs, and Olivia Dunne can make it with the touch of one button. Welcome to the NIL era.

Olivia Dunne set to star in new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. (Photo by Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

It’s also great to see SI Swimsuit is doubling down on people who are actually popular. Last year’s issue featured a transgender person, and it wasn’t the first time something like that had occurred.

Why did SI Swimsuit decide to go woke? Your guess is as good as mine, but it was insanely stupid. Now, the publication is going back to the well with Olivia Dunne – America’s favorite gymnast. If we’re going to knock it when it does something stupid, then we have to point out smart decisions as well. Sticking with Dunne is without question the path forward. Now, her haters and critics can cry, The New York Times can write about it and Breckie Hill can attempt to imitate it. The winning simply doesn’t stop.