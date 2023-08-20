Olivia Dunne Ranks Various Gymnastics Looks Of Hers In Latest On TikTok

Videos by OutKick

Last week was a big one for Olivia Dunne. The LSU gymnast and Queen of NIL had some major news that made the rounds on Friday, she had some raw footage from her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoot to share.

The photo shoot content was quickly overshadowed by some other news involving Dunne. The rumors that she is in a relationship with former LSU pitcher, Paul Skenes, were confirmed by the No. 1 pick of the MLB Draft.

Olivia “Livvy” Dunne attends as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebrates the 2023 Issue Release with Swimsuit Island at The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. (Photo by Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

The Pittsburgh Pirates prospect said that the two met because his best friend was dating one of her friends. Skenes called the two of them starting a relationship, “Just a small-world type of thing.”

There’s that and the two of them are a couple of the most recognizable LSU athletes. The confirmation of the relationship comes after several weeks of Dunne dropping hints on social media.

She was also in attendance for his minor league debut on Tuesday in Bradenton. So many fans recognized her as she watched the game from behind the plate that she had to be moved to the broadcast booth.

Being a dominant force on social media helps land NIL deals, but it also makes it hard to sit back and comfortably enjoy your boyfriend’s professional debut. Life in the minor leagues isn’t all that bad though.

Olivia Dunne Still Has A Brand To Operate

There’s plenty of downtime between Class-A ball appearances to work on the next viral piece of content. On Saturday night, Dunne had a TikTok clip ready to roll.

She ranked various LSU gymnastics looks of hers. Each of the looks received a grade from one to 10.

It wasn’t on the level of the “beachnastics” content she shared earlier this month, but the clip quickly collected hundreds of thousands of views.

By Sunday Dunne was back at LSU. Classes are getting started and she was in the gymnastics dressing room preparing to get back to work.

Livvy's back at LSU pic.twitter.com/UedDTTHczG — Mr Burns (@MrBurnsing) August 20, 2023

With just a few weeks left on the minor league baseball season it doesn’t look like Dunne will be a regular at any of the upcoming games.

She’ll be hard at work in the gym and on social media while Skenes figures out how to be a professional baseball player.

These NIL deals aren’t made in the stands at baseball games after all.