Olivia Dunne Drops ‘Raw Footage’ From SI Swimsuit Shoot

The Olivia Dunne/Sports Illustrated Swimsuit content just won’t stop coming.

The LSU gymnast was one of the major stars of the 2023 issue, and it was a genius idea from the people running SI Swimsuit.

Including Dunne in the lineup resulted in an incredible amount of attention being paid to the publication.

While a few months have gone by since the 2023 issue dropped, it’s clear the content isn’t going to stop rolling in from the shoot.

Olivia Dunne shares new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit content. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Olivia Dunne drops more Sports Illustrated Swimsuit content.

In case you need another look at the now famous collaboration between Dunne and SI Swimsuit, the NIL star dropped a new look late Thursday.

Dunne shared a look at the “raw footage” from her time with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and as you’d expect, the video immediately blew up on TikTok.

It’s a never-ending stream of SI Swimsuit content.

Dunne is on an absolute roll.

Does Olivia Dunne know how to deliver or does Olivia Dunne know how to deliver? The answer is yes.

In terms of pumping out content, there’s very few people capable of keeping up, which is why she has 12 million followers between TikTok and Instagram.

Olivia Dunne shares a look at “raw footage” from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot. (Photo by Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

There might be a lot of people trying to copy Dunne (looking at you Breckie Hill), but as we all know, nothing beats the original.

Livvy crushes it on the gymnastics mat, calls out woke nonsense from The New York Times, teams up with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and goes viral on a regular basis on Instagram.

Olivia Dunne continues to go viral online. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Will the run eventually come to an end? Perhaps that day will come, but that day is definitely not today. The train keeps on rolling.