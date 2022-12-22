Olivia Dunne Now Has A Leaf Autographed Trading Card You Can Buy

Some sports card collectors are looking for the Holy Grail Honus Wagner T206. Here at the OutKick Culture Department, we’re more about scoring the brand new Olivia Dunne autograph Leaf Pop Century Influencer Series card that just dropped.

The NCAA’s No. 1 ranked female NIL influencer’s Leaf card can be yours for a cool $89.99 which seems like a deal after running into Flick from “Christmas Story” at the mall last night and learning he’s signing photos of himself with his tongue stuck to a pole for $100.

What a moment this is for Leaf and Olivia Dunne. The trading card company is promoting this as the “first gymnastics NIL trading card the world has ever seen.”

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne now has her very own Leaf trading card that sells for $89.99 and includes her autograph. / Leaf Trading Cards / On3NIL

To be fair, NIL is like 18 months old and there are very few NCAA gymnasts that can move $89.99 autographed trading cards.

According to On3 NIL, which broke the big exclusive news, the Dunne cards are “print to order,” which seems a little strange and begs the question of whether collectors will get a freshly Sharpie signed card or an autopen autograph like what Bob Dylan was caught doing with his new book that was going for $600.

As for the card itself, Leaf and Olivia Dunne stayed on-brand by creating what I believe is the very first Instagram-inspired gymnastics trading card. If I’m Leaf here, I’m promoting this both ways and I’m also signing Instagram models to push trading cards.

Paige Spiranac Leaf trading cards? OMG, sales for days.

Perhaps that’s in the pipeline over at Leaf. There is no use printing cards of backup Mariners catchers that add no value to the sports collector market when you could produce cards featuring Instagram superstar Veronika Rajek on a beach in Cancun.

Can’t afford the $90 Dunne card all at once? Leaf will allow you to pay “4 interest-free installments of $22.49.”

At that price, get two!

Buy the cards – here.