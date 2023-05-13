Olivia Dunne Clone Breckie Hill May Be Coming After Paige Spiranac

Videos by OutKick

Breckie Hill may be done chasing down Olivia Dunne, instead opting for the biggest fish of ’em all: Paige Spiranac.

It would be a bold play, but Breckie’s nothing if not bold. A little attention-starved, but bold nonetheless.

Hill continued her recent heater by looking downright frigid in her latest social media post, which included a simple question — should she dip her toe into the golf world?

Well, what do you think?

will someone take me golfing 🥹 pic.twitter.com/J7Zkvi0r00 — Breckie Hill (@breckiehill) May 12, 2023

Breckie Hill turns attention to Paige Spiranac

Any takers?!

It’s been a wild few weeks for Hill, who’s cranked up the heat to 100 in what’s become a full on assault of the social media influencer world.

Earlier this year she went viral when TikTok declared her Olivia Dunne with cannons, which apparently led to Livvy blocking her altogether. That hasn’t stopped Breckie’s attack, though, with the rising star taking several subtle (and not-so-subtle) shots at LSU’s most famous gymnast.

Some say Dunne lives rent-free in Breckie Hill’s head. Some say Breckie’s already overtaken her.

Some — like me — subscribe to the theory that she’s now off the Livvy bandwagon and instead taking aim at Pageviews Paige Spiranac herself. It’s a huge play, but the payoff could be huge if she plays her cards right.

The golf influencer field is perhaps the most crowded of them all, so it’s a big hill to climb. You’ve got Paige, Bri Teresi, Grace Charis and even Bryson DeChambeau’s alleged girlfriend, Lilia Schneider.

If Breckie’s taught us anything over these past few weeks, though, it’s that she’s absolutely relentless when it comes to being an influencer.

She recently passed 1 million followers on Instagram to go along with her over 2 million on TikTok, and she’s nearing 400K followers on her OnlyFans page.

And yes, she’s still taking shots at Olivia Dunne every single week. Again, a bit of an attention-seeker, but maybe Paige will be able to teach her a thing or two.

Buckle up.