Paige Spiranac Drops Instructional Video For How To Swing A Golf Club With A Big Chest

Paige Spiranac is gearing up for a summer spent on the golf course. She’s already lined up her outfits, both country club approved and not approved, and is ready to hand out tips for fun on the course.

Her latest instructional video dropped Sunday and is taking on a problem she knows all too well, swinging a golf club with a large chest. It’s a question Paige often gets from her followers.

So she decided to put together a step-by-step video tackling the problem of big boobs getting in the way of a golf swing.

Golf’s top influencer handing out golf tips (Image Credit: Paige Spiranac/Twitter)

Paige explained in the caption of her video on Instagram, “How to swing with a big chest. In all seriousness I get this question a ton so hopefully this helps!

“They can get in the way but once you get the the right set up it’s bombs away!,” she continued. “Here’s to massive drives and massive tits…I mean tips!”

The video starts with the top golf influencer on the course, explaining the purpose of the 22-second clip. She says, “If you got some tig ol’ bitties and you don’t know to to swing. Well, I’m here to help you.”

Paige then goes through the three steps to massive drives with tig ol’ bitties.

Step 1. Stand farther away

Step 2. Tuck right arm

Step 3. Lay left arm on jug

Here to save the day🍈🍈 pic.twitter.com/tEfLz4rLza — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) May 7, 2023

Paige had a huge task in front of her and she nailed it. Her goal was to save the day for those struggling to put a swing together that bypasses their larger chests.

As the comment section quickly discovered, this instructional video isn’t just for women. There will be a few men who will benefit from these tips.

The Golf Influencer The World Needs

One commenter said, “Finally content that speaks to my very soul.”

“Can’t wait to implement this to my game,” another added.

Then a guy who fears his dad bod could get out of control pointed out that this could be useful for him in the near future. He said, “I’ve always wondered about this. As my dad-bod progresses I may need to make use of this technique sooner than later.”

This is the type of golf influencing that separates Paige from the rest of the pack. She’s willing to go there if the job requires her to go there.