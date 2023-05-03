Videos by OutKick

Paige Spiranac is ready to soak up plenty of sunshine on golf courses around America this summer.

Spring is already underway and that means sunshine and positive vibes are slowly sweeping across America (even if it’s currently been terrible on the east coast for weeks), and we all know your golf outfit is key to success on the course.

Well, to the surprise of literally nobody, Spiranac appears ready to roll and even teased a non-country club approved look in a new viral TikTok video.

Your day is cooked if you choose the wrong outfit for the course.

As any golfer knows (shoutout to my two-year golf career in high school!), your outfit sets the tone. Are you a serious guy who goes with a modern and professional look? Or, are you someone who looks like they rolled straight out of county jail, haven’t showered in a week and are looking to get obliterated?

The classy people might choose option one. The fun people all choose option two. The second group is the group whose cooler of iced down Miller Lite – no Bud Light here – costs more than their clubs. You think those guys have different outfit options?

Hell no. As for Paige Spiranac, she’s in a league of her own and clearly values diversity in her clothing. She adapts to the room and won’t apologize for it, even if not every outfit is CC approved.

Paige Spiranac shows off her favorite golf outfits in new viral TikTok Video. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://www.tiktok.com/@_paige.renee/video/7228257111929572650)

Paige Spiranac continues to be on a content roll.

You can say whatever you want about Paige Spiranac, but the one thing you can’t say is that she hasn’t absolutely dominated 2023 through the start of May.

The former SDSU golfer turned Instagram superstar has been on a roll unlike anything we’ve really seen in the world of sports, other than maybe Olivia Dunne.

That’s a debate we can let the historians hash out in the years to come. Our job at OutKick is to focus on the present.

Paige Spiranac continues to be a content star. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

It should be interesting to see what Spiranac manages to do next. There’s no doubt it will be huge, even if a course might not allow it!