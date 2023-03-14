Olivia Dunne Is KILLING It On ‘Makeshift Spring Break’

Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne seems to be enjoying a little spring break action.

The LSU star is known for generating attention online. It’s what she does best and it’s why she’s racked up 10.9 million followers combined on TikTok and Instagram.

The gymnastics star has put in a ton of hard work this season, and that means she needs a little rest and relaxation from time to time.

Well, she announced on Instagram she’s on a “makeshift spring break” Monday night. As expected, the post immediately blew up, and has been liked more than 439,000 times in under 12 hours.

Olivia Dunne can’t be stopped.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before here at OutKick or elsewhere on the internet: Olivia Dunne remains an undefeated content machine.

Seriously, at this point, you’re just living with your head in the sand if you don’t think Dunne is an unstoppable force.

Whether it’s being a star gymnast or being a TikTok legend, all Olivia Dunne knows how to do is win.

Olivia Dunne shows off “makeshift spring break” on Instagram. She continues to be a major star on social media. (Credit: Getty Images)

There might be some other female athletes with big followings in the college game, but none come close to Dunne.

There’s a reason NIL has turned into an ATM for the LSU sensation. She’s making millions as the face of female college sports.

Some people have a problem with that. They shouldn’t. Don’t hate the player. Hate the game.

What will Olivia Dunne do next? That remains to be seen, but whatever it is, I have no doubt it will go viral. At this point, I’d be shocked if she did something and it DIDN’T go viral. To quote Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh, it’s simply “automatic.”