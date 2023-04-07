Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey Are Engaged; At Least One Of Them Got A Ring This Year

Videos by OutKick

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and model Olivia Culpo are engaged (to be married).

Culpo, 30, posted a series of photos to her Instagram that shows McCaffrey, 26. before and after he popped the question.

In the last photo of the set, Culpo shows off the hefty rock she got from the Niners running back.

At least if McCaffery couldn’t win a ring this year, he was able to buy a nice one for his lady.

According to People, the two have been an item for several years. That romance kicked off in 2019 when McCaffey liked one of Culpo’s Instagram photos. A couple of months after that they were spotted out on the town together.

Yeah, liking her pictures worked for him, but for the thousands of other dudes who were double tapping on every picture she ever posted, it did not.

“He’s just the best, I feel like he is really everything that I could ever ask for,” Culpo once said about McCaffrey, per People. “So I never have to worry about anything. I think that was the reason why I didn’t want to date an athlete, no offense, because there is a reputation there.”

