Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Bags Two Big Turkeys During Exclusive NIL Hunt With RealTree Camo

Videos by OutKick

Name, Image and Likeness collectives across the country are looking for new, innovative ways to raise NIL funds for their respective programs and Ole Miss tapped into its alumni base for one of the most unique offerings in the country over the weekend. The Grove Collective held an exclusive hunt with quarterback Jaxson Dart, offensive lineman Eli Acker and Realtree Camo.

The Grove Collective, founded shortly before the new legislation was passed in 2021, serves as the primary NIL arm in Oxford. It has agreements with a large number of athletes on the football, baseball, basketball (men’s and women’s), volleyball, track & field, and golf teams.

Most of the athletes, though, are on Lane Kiffin’s roster.

The Grove Collective is not in the business of pay-for-play. It requires its athletes to participate in the process if they want to receive compensation— even on their off days!

Ole Miss took a break from spring practice on Sunday, so Dart and Acker went to work. Although calling it “work” might be a stretch.

Ole Miss’ NIL hunt was a great success.

Realtree Camouflage founder Bill Jordan played football for the Rebels in the 1970s. Jordan’s company, for which his son Tyler is now a prominent voice in the public eye, first partnered with his alma mater back in the fall and joined forced with The Grove Collective earlier this month.

Realtree and Grove Collective opened up an exclusive hunt with Dart and Acker. They are both big outdoorsman in their own rights, with the former taking down a massive lion during winter break.

The hunt was opened up to the highest bidder, which was Mike Crane and his son Sam. They ventured out — in Realtree Camo from head to toe — with Tyler Jordan, Dart and Acker on Sunday and did not return home emptyhanded.

Not only did the Cranes get to kick it with Ole Miss’ incumbent starting quarterback and starting offensive lineman, they took down two big birds.

Incredible hunt yesterday that we did through the @grovecollectnil. Father/son double up for Mike and Sam Crane!



Thanks @AckerEli and @JaxsonDart for your help putting this together! pic.twitter.com/wDFyydWu1h — Tyler Jordan (@TylerJordan) March 27, 2023

As collectives continue to find new ways to raise funds, the Grove Collective has set the example. It partnered with one of the school’s most important boosters and two notable personalities on the football team to present a product that is unique and exciting. Other schools, especially those in the SEC, should take note!