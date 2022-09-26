Ole Miss football is breaking out some new camouflage helmets this weekend, probably. However, they are not what you think when you hear the word “camouflage.”

Over the past few months, rumors have been swirling about some new lids.

Realtree Camo founder Bill Jordan caught passes from Archie Manning in Oxford back in the day and his son Tyler is also a Rebel. As a result, ever since Lane Kiffin took over, there has been an increasing relationship between the “#1 resource in camouflage” and the football program.

Kiffin, who is quite the sportsman in his own right, has rocked a lot of Realtree both on and off of the field in the last couple of years. And now his team will be doing the same on Saturday.

On Sunday afternoon, the team’s official twitter account changed its profile picture to tease the move.

Not long thereafter, Kiffin also teased the Realtree pattern on his social.

This came after Kiffin — well, Kiffin’s dog Juice’s Twitter account (probably run by his daughter Landry) — leaked mock sketches and prototypes back in June. They’re icy.

The Rebels will not be wearing these hideous helmets that I jokingly tweeted out amidst all of the smoke. They are ugly and Kiffin would never let his team wear them. Ever.

While hunting camouflage will not be worn on Saturday, Ole Miss is going to wear camo. Kiffin is a big fisherman. He spends a lot of his offseason at his house in Boca Raton catching monsters.

Thus, rather than hunting camo, the Rebels will be rocking Realtree’s WAV3 fishing pattern. The helmets were officially announced on Monday morning and they’re icy cold.

RIDE THE 🌊 TO THE SIP AND PACK THE VAUGHT @OleMissFB 🥶🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/m81maJQlhq — Tyler Jordan (@TylerJordan) September 26, 2022

As for the rest of the uniform, the combination has yet to be released. However, it is expected to be the WAV3 helmets, with a powder blue jersey, white pants, with camo accessories. The cleats look sick.

Here are some of the possible looks:

Never before in history has a college football program worn Realtree uniforms. Ole Miss is the first and they’re going to be different than anything you’ve ever seen on the field before. DRIP IN THE ‘SIP!