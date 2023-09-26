Ole Miss RB Quinshon Judkins Appears To Send Message To His Offensive Line After Brutally Slow Start To Season

Videos by OutKick

Quinshon Judkins had an unbelievable freshman campaign at Ole Miss a year ago having led all SEC running backs in both yards (1,567) and touchdowns (16). After his first-team All-SEC season, expectations for Judkins heading into Year 2 were through the roof, but he and the Ole Miss running attack have been nothing short of underwhelming.

Through four games Judkins has rushed for 201 yards and four scores while averaging 3.5 yards per carry. After four games last season as a true freshman, Judkins had five rushing touchdowns and 429 rushing yards.

After leading the SEC in rushing yards per game last season averaging 265 yards on the ground, Ole Miss sits 10th in the conference averaging shy of 150 yards rushing per contest.

Quinshon Judkins and the Ole Miss run game simply hasn’t been the same in 2023. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Simply put, nothing is working when it comes to the Ole Miss ground game. While Judkins insisted during his Monday press conference he’s not getting frustrated, he didn’t hold back in letting folks know the run game doesn’t solely fall on his shoulders.

“You fix the mistakes and you fix the things that can be changed and you look forward to next week,” Judkins told the media in Oxford, according to Rebel Grove.

“I think it takes more than one person to do it. It takes everyone. It’s a team effort. You can be the best player in the country but if someone right next to you or in front of you isn’t doing their job then it does no good.”

Judkins certainly isn’t wrong. He, nor any other running back on Ole Miss’ roster, can get things going if the offensive line and scheme aren’t clicking in front of him.

Judkins has reportedly been dealing with an injury and has been given just 13 snaps in three of the team’s first four games. The Rebels will hope he’s back close to 100% and the run game can get working Saturday as they welcome LSU to town in a massive SEC West showdown.