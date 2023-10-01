Ole Miss Fan Pushed To The Ground By LSU’s Jacobian Guillory After Storming The Field. Rebel Fan Had It Coming

Videos by OutKick

We have seen our fair share of fans storming the field in college football this season. Saturday night could’ve gotten real bad for one Ole Miss fan, who ran into an LSU defender in the postgame celebration.

After what was one of the wildest games in the early 2023 season, Ole Miss and LSU traded punches until the final seconds ticked off the clock. This was certainly the biggest win for Lane Kiffin in Oxford, and kept the Rebels in the SEC West hunt.

As for LSU, that’s a whole different story, with a defense that gave up over 700 yards of total offense.

But it was following the loss to Ole Miss where one Rebel fan decided to run into the wrong LSU defender. The young fan was rushing the field, screaming ‘F$ck LSU’ while sprinting towards the end-zone in celebration of the win.

Thank goodness the guy was filming the entire incident, or we wouldn’t have got the shot of him looking like he had seen a ghost when Jacobian Guillory pushed him down. And before you start blaming the player, as the X-Twitter handle wants you to believe, this was all on the fan.

LSU player loses cool and assaults a cheerful, harmless Ole Miss fan during the field storming. Brian Kelly has truly lost control of the locker room. pic.twitter.com/jiOosnGrO9 — Scottie Simpin (@SadOleMissSimp) October 1, 2023

Breakdown Of Ole Miss Fan Almost Being Destroyed

Luckily for this Ole Miss fan, who called the LSU player a ‘P-ssy’ following the run-in, there were security guards holding the LSU defender back. Credit to the Rebels security staff for setting up a rope barrier for LSU players to exit the field, but this Ole Miss fan is lucky he’s not in the hospital.

This situation is what coaches and administrators around the SEC have been discussing for years. We all remember what happened in Knoxville last season, as Jermaine Burton put his hands on a female student, who by all accounts was just rushing the field.

In this case, the Ole Miss fan ran, along with somebody else, just ran into the LSU defender, who then rightfully shoved the Rebel fan to the ground. It took a few LSU personnel folks to hold back Jacobian Guillory, who was furious with the fan, along with the loss they had just suffered.

Guillory had every right to protect himself, and judging by the video, did not see the hit from behind coming. So, the lesson learned in this situation should be not to put your hands on a player if you decide to rush the field.

This could’ve been a lot worse for that Ole Miss fan.