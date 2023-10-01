Ole Miss Security Guard Obliterates Female Fan Trying To Rush Field

Videos by OutKick
A poor Ole Miss fan got lit up like a Christmas tree while attempting to celebrate the team’s big win over LSU.
The Rebels pulled off an impressive 55-49 win over the 13th-ranked Tigers, and students did what they often do after a big win:
Storm the field.
Unfortunately for a female Ole Miss fan, she was the only person the security guard actually managed to get his hands on.
In a video making the rounds on X, a stadium security guard can be seen giving the poorest effort imaginable before dropping the woman with a clean elbow to the neck.
She immediately hit the ground like she’d caught a hook from Mike Tyson. Check out the insane moment below.
Ole Miss security guard drops female fan attempting to storm the field.
Do I think the security guard meant to jack up that tiny woman so badly? I doubt it. You’d have to be a real piece of garbage to purposely elbow a woman in the neck with that much force.
I’m guessing he was just trying to get in people’s way and was clearly overwhelmed. Unfortunately for the woman, she was the one person he successfully did his job against.
Furthermore, why is this guy even attempting to stop anyone? The battle has been lost on your front, sir. You’re overwhelmed and outnumbered.
The field storming is happening. There’s nothing one security guard can do about it. He might as well just move the hell out of the way and be done with it.
After all, he missed virtually everyone……minus the one woman he rocked like a UFC star in the cage.
I hope the young Ole Miss fan is okay because she truly took a hard hit. It reminds me of when Saban’s security detail destroyed that poor woman a couple years ago.
That’s as close to a fireable offense as you can get if you’re working field security.
At that point, the security guard may as well have just stood by and actually looked for areas where he can actually help out instead of acting like he’s in a mosh pit, completely useless at that point barely pushing folks around, and of course hits the girl that wasn’t running so fast. But in general, the fans storming the field after a regular season game in September, and you didn’t even beat the #1 school in the country says a lot about the current college generation, so devoid of anything in life that beating LSU by a team that none of those fans have any connection to other than just happen to attend the same 40k+ student school, ok, good for you, lose your collective minds.