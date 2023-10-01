Ole Miss Security Guard Obliterates Female Fan Trying To Rush Field

Videos by OutKick

A poor Ole Miss fan got lit up like a Christmas tree while attempting to celebrate the team’s big win over LSU.

The Rebels pulled off an impressive 55-49 win over the 13th-ranked Tigers, and students did what they often do after a big win:

Storm the field.

Unfortunately for a female Ole Miss fan, she was the only person the security guard actually managed to get his hands on.

In a video making the rounds on X, a stadium security guard can be seen giving the poorest effort imaginable before dropping the woman with a clean elbow to the neck.

She immediately hit the ground like she’d caught a hook from Mike Tyson. Check out the insane moment below.

Ole Miss security guard drops female fan attempting to storm the field.

Do I think the security guard meant to jack up that tiny woman so badly? I doubt it. You’d have to be a real piece of garbage to purposely elbow a woman in the neck with that much force.

I’m guessing he was just trying to get in people’s way and was clearly overwhelmed. Unfortunately for the woman, she was the one person he successfully did his job against.

Ole Miss students rushed the field after upsetting LSU. (Photo by Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Furthermore, why is this guy even attempting to stop anyone? The battle has been lost on your front, sir. You’re overwhelmed and outnumbered.

The field storming is happening. There’s nothing one security guard can do about it. He might as well just move the hell out of the way and be done with it.

After all, he missed virtually everyone……minus the one woman he rocked like a UFC star in the cage.

Ole Miss beat LSU in an epic shootout. (Photo by Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

I hope the young Ole Miss fan is okay because she truly took a hard hit. It reminds me of when Saban’s security detail destroyed that poor woman a couple years ago.