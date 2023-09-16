LSU Football Team Stops At Car Dealership On Way To Play Mississippi State

Videos by OutKick

The LSU football team was pulling out all the stops to prepare for Mississippi State on Saturday, which included a short stretching stop at a car dealership.

Brian Kelly wanted to keep his team loose before arriving in Starkville, so he decided to pull off in a local Mississippi town to keep his players from tightening up. Can you imagine driving around a local town in Mississippi and seeing the entire LSU football team in the parking lot?

This was the case on Saturday morning. Having to travel an hour to Starkville for its early 11am kickoff against Mississippi State, Brian Kelly didn’t want his team falling asleep. So, the football operations team found a car dealership for the players to stretch their legs, while also doing a quick run through.

LSU stopping at a car dealership to stretch before arriving in Starkville pic.twitter.com/8qiGNcPb1C — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) September 16, 2023

Then, Brian Kelly wanted loud music to be played on the busses to keep his team’s energy up before arriving for the game. I think this was actually a pretty smart move, especially with the early kickoff. You sure wouldn’t want any of the players taking a quick nap on the way to the stadium, so change things up on the players.

Head coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers talks with Jayden Daniels #5 during a timeout in the first quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Camping World Stadium on September 03, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Thanks to more than 50,000 cowbells, the atmosphere in Starkville was going to present an early problem. But, when it comes to being ready to play, Brian Kelly made sure his guys weren’t coming out lazy against the Bulldogs.