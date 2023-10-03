LSU Didn’t Leave Ole Miss With Empty Pockets Following Loss, Thanks To Rebels Storming Field, New SEC Rule

Videos by OutKick

LSU is coming off a tough loss to Ole Miss this past weekend, with a defense that gave up over 700 yards of offense. But it wasn’t a total wash for the Tigers athletic department, thanks to new SEC rules on field storming.

The SEC held its annual spring meetings this past June where the conference’s scheduling format was the hottest topic along the Gulf Coast.

But there was one rule that was adopted by the conference that has now paid-off for the LSU Tigers. The SEC, in hopes of preventing field-storming, implemented a new fine policy that would hopefully prevent future safety problems.

In accordance with new bylaws, if the home team storms the field following a conference event, the opposing team receives the fine, which in the past went to the SEC.

This past weekend in Oxford, the new rule was enforced for the first time on the football field. The penalty cycle was reset by the SEC. The fines are now $100,000 for the first offense ($50,000 previously) and $250,000 ($100,000 previously) for the second offense.

A third offense would cost the school $500,000, which was previously $250,000. When the conference decided on the new penalties, they also reset the clock, meaning past offenses would not factor into new polices.

If you were wondering why Missouri did not have to pay Kansas State for storming the field following the win, it’s because that game was non-conference. The $100,000 the SEC fined Missouri was put into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

LSU Walks Away From Ole Miss Loss With $100K

So, thanks to the new rules, and Ole Miss fans, the Tigers will now be waiting on a check from the Rebels athletic department. An SEC spokesperson reaffirmed to OutKick that the “entire fine goes to the opposing institution for conference games.”

But the part I was interested in was how opposing teams would receive these fund. It’s not as if the athletic director of the penalized school is going to show up at the conference foe’s building with a giant check.

Fans rush the field after the Mississippi Rebels defeated the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

In regards to the process, the SEC spokesperson said “there will be a transfer of funds” between opposing schools. The Ole Miss athletic department certainly doesn’t care about paying a fine after such a big win for the program.

As for LSU, the game certainly didn’t go their way, but at least they’ll have a little extra cash whenever the check from Ole Miss clears.