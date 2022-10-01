Bare Bellies Everywhere As Ole Miss Coaching Staff Goes BONKERS Over Game-Winning Turnover During All-Time Booth Reaction

Ole Miss football did not play its best game of the season on Saturday, but it didn’t stop the Rebels from pulling out a gritty win over the No. 8-ranked Kentucky Wildcats in dramatic fashion. As the game came to a close, the coaching staff in Oxford went absolutely bonkers.

In front of a sold-out crowd at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Ole Miss jumped out to an early lead. However, Will Levis and Kentucky kept themselves in the ball game throughout the entire game and had a chance to take the lead in the closing moments.

The Wildcats had the ball at the 19-yard-line with less than one minutes left. Levis took the ball on a keeper around the left side, where he was met by linebacker Austin Keys, who not only made the tackle but knocked the ball loose. The Rebels recovered, which put the game on ice.

Hell of an effort from Levis, amazing play by Keys to redirect & still be able to jar that ball out! pic.twitter.com/mfoceBf5xs — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) October 1, 2022

As the defense stepped up in a big way, the Ole Miss coaches box exploded in jubilee.

They were beyond fired up and their reaction was all-time electric. Defensive coordinator Chris Partridge, his assistants, and team analysts went bonkers.

In doing so, because of the way the camera was positioned, Partridge’s stomach was on full display. Bare bellies were everywhere as the Ole Miss staff lost their minds over the game-winning turnover.

There have been quite a few amazing coaching box reactions over the years, including a legendary freakout in Buffalo last weekend. While those are all well and good, never have wee seen this much gut during a celebration. The scenes in Oxford were electric and it warranted a “bellies out for the boys” moment.

Ole Miss is 5-0 and its coaching staff is psyched about a hard-fought win over a talented Kentucky side. What a game, what a belly, what a moment!