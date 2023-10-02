Ole Miss Hit With Big Fine For Field Storming, Best Money The Program Has Spent All Year

Videos by OutKick

Ole Miss will have to write a hefty check after students stormed the field following a win over LSU.

The Rebels beat the Tigers in an all-time great 55-49 shootout Saturday under the lights, and students flooded onto the field once the clock hit zero.

A female fan even caught a brutal elbow from a security guard as she attempted to get on the field.

Ole Miss fined for fans storming the field.

Well, the female fan that hit the dirt isn’t the only negative to come from the event. The SEC has fined Ole Miss $100,000 for fans storming the field, according to the Clarion Ledger.

The SEC’s policy on storming the field states, “Institutions shall limit access to competition areas to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly credentialed or authorized individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest may spectators enter the competition area.”

The first violation is $100,000, the second is $250,000 and a third is $500,000. Ole Miss now has its first strike, and it was 100% worth it.

Ole Miss fined for students storming the field against LSU. (Photo by Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The atmosphere at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium was absolutely electric Saturday night as the Rebels pulled off a great upset over the Tigers.

Fans rushed to get on the field to celebrate and party following one of Lane Kiffin’s biggest wins of his career in Oxford.

Getting fined $100,000 is worth every single penny. That’s a rounding error on a balance sheet for a major college football program. It means nothing.

However, the attention Ole Miss has had on it since Saturday night has been incredible. X is full of viral clips of fans going wild and the Rebels are flying high. That’s definitely worth having to write a $100,000 check.

Ole Miss hit with $100,000 fine for fans storming the field after beating LSU. (Photo by Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If fans do it again, the program will have to write a $250,000 check. It will still be worth it. These fines are comical compared to the free PR of a monster football win. I hope Ole Miss fans had themselves a night after beating LSU.