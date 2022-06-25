Ole Miss Fans Have Taken Over Omaha And Are Prepared For College World Series Party

Omaha, NE — If you were wondering how many Ole Miss fans would make the trip to Omaha to potentially witness history, it’s a lot. If you took a minute to take in the atmosphere around the stadium, you’d notice that Rebel fans had come out in force, putting a lot of money into the local bar scene.

Photo by Trey Wallace.

It turns out that Rocco’s Pizza, which is located across the street from the stadium, looked like it turned into ‘The Library’ in Oxford.

A huge chunk of fans were lined up outside the ticket office this morning, hoping to snatch up some of the remaining seats for tonight. It was actually a beautiful sight, with ‘Hotty Toddy’ chants breaking out every time someone secured a ticket.

This is exactly what the College World Series is about. Take the SEC Championship in Atlanta and multiply that by potentially three nights. The Jell-O-Shot record was already smashed, with the number hovering above 10,000, with many more to come.

Photo by Trey Wallace.

I spoke with one group of guys who left Oxford at Midnight, driving through the night and morning to make it into Omaha in time to get a few beers down before first pitch. A pair of Ole Miss fans had paid $650 for two tickets, just for Saturday night. Don’t forget that this is a best of three series, so I imagine those expenses will only go up from here.

Photo by Trey Wallace.

Now, all of this doesn’t mean Oklahoma fans will be in abundance tonight, with it being only a 452-mile trip from Norman or other parts of the state. This series has the makings of being something truly special, so look for Charles Schwab Stadium to be rocking all weekend.

As we got closer to the first pitch, the crews were getting the field ready to go and the players were arriving to the stadium.

The Tim Elko entrance pic.twitter.com/hKvhzMg1ha — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) June 25, 2022

It’s almost time to kick off a crazy weekend in Omaha and we will see if the SEC can bring home consecutive National Championships.

Buckle up, it’s showtime.

