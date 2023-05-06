Ole Miss Boots Chris Marshall, Top WR Transfer, For Violating Team Rules

Videos by OutKick

The Ole Miss football program dismissed highly-touted wide receiver Chris Marshall before he ever played a game for the Rebels.

Marshall was one of the highest-profile transfer additions this cycle.

Marshall’s ousting was announced in a brief statement released by the program.

“Chris Marshall has been dismissed from the Ole Miss football program for violation of team rules. We wish him good luck in his future plans,” it reads.

For the time being, there is no word on what rule or rules Marshall broke that led to his dismissal.

Losing Marshall before he ever played a snap for the team is a significant blow to the Ole Miss offense. The team’s top 2 passing options from last season — Malik Heath and Jonathan Mingo — have both moved on to the NFL.

Marshall announced his plans to transfer to Ole Miss late last year. In 2022, Marshall was a five-star recruit who played his freshman season at Texas A&M. He appeared in six frames for the Aggies, two of which he started. He caught 11 passes for a total of 108 yards. Four of those receptions came in his debut against Sam Houston State University.

The Missouri City, Texas native was among the most highly-touted players to enter the transfer portal during the offseason. Marshall was one of 8 top-150 transfers that were snatched up by Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss.

Despite the amount of attention Marshall received as a recruit, he only started playing football during his junior year of high school.

Now Lane Kiffin and the Rebels are going to have to get creative to find depth at the receiver position.

