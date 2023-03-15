Ole Miss DH Called ‘Designated Hitler’ In On-Air Slip Up

Videos by OutKick

Ole Miss hosted Jacksonville State in a mid-week baseball game in Oxford on Tuesday. While it’s safe to say that there weren’t too many eyeballs on the game being broadcast on ESPN+, people are talking about it thanks to a rather unfortunate on-air blunder.

Freshman Will Furniss played the role of designated hitter for the Rebels on Tuesday and as he made his way to the dish in the top of the sixth inning, Jacksonville State announcer Logan Maddox accidentally referred to Furniss as a “designated Hitler.”

To Maddox’s credit, he immediately realized his slip-up and apologized to the audience.

Slip-ups and mishaps like this happen all the time on air, even from seasoned vets on the call, but this may be the first time ‘hitter’ has been substituted for ‘Hitler.’

Maddox had a little fun with the mishap on Twitter after the game as well.

While it was an unfortunate moment for Maddox, Jacksonville State was able to pull off the upset against the defending national champions on Tuesday night by the count of 10-6.

The mighty Gamecocks of JSU improved to 7-10 on the year with the win while Ole Miss fell to 14-3 on the season. Ole Miss baseball opens up SEC play this weekend with a trip to Nashville to take on No. 6 Vanderbilt.

