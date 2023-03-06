Giants Broadcaster Rips Diamondbacks PR Staff On-Air For Not Providing Information On Their Team

Videos by OutKick

On Saturday, the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks played a split-squad doubleheader during Spring Training. One of the games was broadcast on the Giants radio network.

Play-by-play broadcaster Jon Miller is 71 years old and been broadcasting baseball since 1974. He’s in the National Radio Hall of Fame and previously worked for ESPN. Miller has been with the Giants for over 20 years.

That also makes him familiar with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Despite the presumed relationship, Miller aired some grievances during the game about the D-backs’ organization.

Apparently, prior to the game, Arizona’s public relations staff failed to provide Miller with the usual information. Generally, the team’s PR gives stats and information on their team to the opposing broadcasters.

San Francisco Giants broadcaster Jon Miller let the Arizona Diamondbacks have it for not providing him with any information. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This is especially important during a split-squad Spring Training game, more-so than a regular season game. For one, the Diamondbacks manager for this game wasn’t actually manager Torey Lovullo. Presumably, he managed the other squad.

So, who did manage the Diamondbacks in the contest? According to Jon Miller, someone wearing a red shirt. Seriously.

“They gave us no information about anything,” Miller said. “So, one of those guys in a red shirt is managing and one of their right-handers is on the mound.”

Giants broadcaster Jon Miller rips Diamondbacks over lack of information

He wasn’t done, either. Miller was furious with the lack of information, especially a game featuring a lot of minor league prospects with whom Miller was likely very unfamiliar.

“I have to guess the D-backs decided, ‘The heck with the big leagues, let’s just not be a big-league team for the split squad,’” Miller said.

“They have sent no public relations people over here, no information about who the manager is or anything at all about it. If they don’t want to be a big-league team, we’ll just treat them like a sandlot team.”

Note to all MLB PR staffs: don’t anger Jon Miller.

You won’t like him when he’s angry.