Thunder Coach Mark Daigneault Hits Drive Nearly Backwards, Off A Camera At LIV Golf Event

LIV Golf is in Tulsa, Oklahoma this week and invited Oklahoma City Thunder coach Mark Daigneault to play in the pro-am on Thursday. Based on his opening tee shot, it’s safe to say Daigneault was a bit nervous on the first tee.

Standing on the tee inside the ropes of a professional golf tournament would be nerve-wracking for any amateur golfer. Daigneault not only had a few people and some in the media following his group, he was also paired alongside Phil Mickelson. With Daigneault being a fellow lefty, his heart was undoubtedly pumping standing over the tee shot.

After finally pulling the trigger on his backswing, Daigneault managed to make contact with the golf ball, but it didn’t go as planned.

Somehow, someway, the ball traveled about 87 degrees off the tee to his right before hitting a camera and falling right back in front of his feet.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault playing with Phil Mickelson in the LIV Tulsa Pro-Am.



Opening tee shot? Off my camera. 😳#LIVGolf #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/55DigdqpRk — TJ Eckert (@TJEckertKTUL) May 11, 2023

It’s truly impressive just how bad a golf shot this is.

Getting a golf ball to nearly travel backward is no easy feat. It’s not like anyone actually practices this shot, but I’d be willing to bet the overwhelming majority of professional golfers couldn’t manage to pull this sort of thing off on purpose even if you gave them a bucket of balls.

Hopefully Daigneault settled into his round after this shot. It certainly couldn’t get any more embarrassing for the OKC head coach.

