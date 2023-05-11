Golfer Tells Playing Partners To ‘Be Quiet For My Hole-In-One’ Then Proceeds To Make Hole-In-One In All-Time Video

Videos by OutKick

Hundreds, if not thousands of golfers worldwide will stand on a Par 3 tee box and announce to their playing partners that they’re about to make a hole-in-one. Some will come close, and some will miss the green entirely, but maybe one will actually deliver on his prediction.

At least one guy in the history of mankind has called his shot before pulling the trigger on a Par 3 before making an ace, and thankfully there is video evidence of the phenomenon.

While the man behind the pre-called ace is unknown, Drunk By The Turn shared the video of him telling his playing partners “be quiet for my hole-in-one” before delivering his promise.

Aside from the actual hole-in-one itself, the video is unbelievably relatable. You have guys being dudes casually jumping in each other’s arms after the shot and then the guy behind the camera saying “I hope I got it” because he’s likely had 14 beers at this point and doesn’t even know whose phone it is he’s holding.

This is undoubtedly the most incredible hole-in-one video ever captured. Sure, there have been cooler aces caught on video, but not ones where the player calls his shot before jarring one.

Shoutout to this guy. Hopefully, his bar tab after the round wasn’t too steep.

