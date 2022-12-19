OJ Simpson Goes On Podcast, Denies Being Khloe Kardashian’s Dad

OJ Simpson hopped on a podcast recently and discussed a rumor that has been circulating for years: that he is Khloe Kardashian’s real father.

The Heisman Trophy winner, Pro Football Hall of Famer, actor, acquitted murderer, and convicted robber made an appearance on the Full Send Podcast. On the show, OJ addressed the rumor that Khloe’s dad wasn’t Robert Kardashian, who was part of the all-star legal team that got him acquitted of those pesky murders he probably committed.

However, before the trial, he and Kardashian were close friends. That’s one of the reasons that particular rumor managed to get some legs.

OJ Simpson reveals whether or not he is Khloe Kardashians father: pic.twitter.com/EzpCcEARCV — zacharyreality (@zacharyreality) December 19, 2022

“A rumor ain’t true,” OJ said. “That’s not even nowhere close to being true. I’ve never been attracted to (Kris Jenner), and I never suspected she was ever attracted to me.”

The Juice was quick to shut done those rumors even when presented with some of the “evidence.”

He knows a thing about evidence…

Khloe is substantially taller than the rest of the Kardashian gals. I’m no genetics expert (shocking, I know), but it would seem like her height would be more than a stroke of genetic luck. Perhaps she got it from her alleged Simpson lineage.

Who knows? He says he’s not the father but doesn’t everyone say that?

Maybe we could settle this one with one hell of a Maury episode where we find out once and for all if he’s the father.

I feel like the modern OJ who is on Twitter and gives out fantasy football advice would agree to do the show.

The Kardashians on the other hand… probably not.

