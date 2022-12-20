O.J. Simpson Gets Visibly Agitated When Asked About Real Killer Of Ex-Wife

O.J. Simpson has no interest in talking about the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson.

Simpson was famously acquitted in the 1990s in a double-murder case after being accused of brutally killing Nicole and Ron Goldman.

Following his acquittal, Simpson claimed he would hunt down the real killer or killers, but failed to find them on various golf courses and bars around America. When asked about the situation during an appearance on the “Full Send Podcast,” he immediately shut it down.

O.J. Simpson was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife. (Photo credit should read VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images)

O.J. Simpson doesn’t want to talk about his ex-wife’s death.

“Are you upset that the killer of Ron and Nicole was never found,” host Kyle Forgeard asked the former NFL star.

“Right now, I’m not going to discuss any of that, alright? Yeah, I think that’s a pretty obvious question, but I’m not getting into that. I’m not going there,” Simpson responded, and he didn’t look happy or impressed at all.

When pushed again, he simply repeated that he wouldn’t discuss it at all.

Let’s not forget that this isn’t the first time Simpson has made very strange comments about who might be the real killers.

Previously, he said he couldn’t travel to Los Angeles because there was a chance he could bump into the real killers.

In the eyes of lots of people, O.J. Simpson was the actual killer, despite being acquitted.

O.J. Simpson failed to find the real killers of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson. (Photo credit should read POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

For a guy committed to finding the actual parties responsible for the gruesome double murders, it seems a bit odd he doesn’t want to talk about the situation. After all, wouldn’t raising awareness help a ton? What do the police do whenever they’re on the hunt for a killer?

They ask for people to keep their eyes peeled. The authorities engage the community to help track down the killer. O.J. Simpson chooses to not talk about it and just hit the golf. It’s a bold strategy, but what is Simpson if not a bold man?

Best of luck on O.J.’s continued pursuit for justice wherever his hunt might take him. For the past couple decades, he’s made zero progress, but there’s always tomorrow.