O.J. Simpson, The One Endorsement You Don’t Want, Sings High Praise For Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders has received a massive endorsement from O.J. Simpson after the Colorado Buffaloes improved to 3-0.

Colorado needed two overtimes to beat Colorado State over the weekend, and the ending was absolutely electric.

The Buffaloes intercepted the Rams on 4th & 18 to walk off the field with a 3-0 record. Well, O.J. Simpson was very impressed, and isn’t concerned about the fact the game was close.

O.J. Simpson gives proud endorsement of Deion Sanders.

“When USC plays UCLA, it doesn’t matter what the records are. When Ohio State plays Michigan, when Southern plays Grambling, hey, it doesn’t matter what the records are those games. Those games are a shootouts between rival games. So Colorado State and Colorado, you knew it would be a rival game and it would probably be a tough game. And Deion Sanders came through in a big way with his team,” Simpson said in an X video released Sunday.

The former Bills RB said he’ll continue to cheer for Colorado and Deion Sanders, outside of when the Buffaloes play USC.

Even the great ones have an off day. pic.twitter.com/hBJ6hG44du — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) September 17, 2023

Will Deion promote his latest celebrity endorsement?

The Colorado Buffaloes have become a huge draw for major celebrities. College GameDay and Big Noon Kickoff were both in Boulder last weekend, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was in town, Lil Wayne fired up the crowd before the game and plenty of other stars have swung through since Deion took the job.

That leaves one major question for college football fans. Will Deion Sanders trot out O.J. Simpson prior to a game this season?

Will The Juice be making an appearance in Boulder? Talk about breaking the internet, that would definitely do it.

O.J. Simpson is a big fan of Deion Sanders. (Photo by Kypros/Getty Images)

O.J. Simpson was acquitted of killing two people.

The former Buffalo Bills running back beat the most famous double-murder case of the past 50 years when he was acquitted of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

It might be the most famous murder case of the past century. Simpson being put on trial captivated the nation, and despite being acquitted, lots of people still believe he did it.

Yet, he’s an innocent man (outside of the Nevada charges) in the eyes of the law, and if he really wants to move the needle, he’ll roll into Boulder when the Trojans visit at the end of September. Imagine the reactions on X, formerly known as Twitter, of O.J. Simpson was roaming the sidelines prior to the game.

O.J. Simpson beat a pair of murder charges in one of the most famous cases in American history. (Photo credit: VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images)

Of course, that won’t happen because Simpson is persona non grata in polite society, but there’s nothing stopping him from buying a ticket and attending as any other fan. At the very least, it’s clear he’s a huge fan of Deion Sanders. We’re just not sure that’s one endorsement the Colorado coach wants.