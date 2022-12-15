Ohio State Will Have Plenty of Support at Peach Bowl in Atlanta

The Ohio State Buckeyes are known for having a tremendous amount of fan support, and that’s not changing this season.

Despite a disappointing blowout loss in Columbus to arch-rival Michigan, Ohio State snuck into the College Football Playoff.

On December 31st, the Buckeyes will take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

While the location seemingly favors Georgia, Ohio State will certainly not have any shortage of fans down South.

According to Front Office Sports, the school sold out their allotment of tickets in just two days. The stadium is facing such extreme demand that they’re adding 2,000 standing-room tickets.

Ohio State sold out its Peach Bowl ticket allotment in 2 days — a record for the bowl game.



Mercedes-Benz Stadium has added 2,000 standing-room only spots due to extreme demand. pic.twitter.com/Xtw6aQwQsp — Front Office Sports (@FOS) December 15, 2022

That’s a big move for the Buckeyes, and while they’re likely to still be outnumbered, the crowd might not be as pro-Georgia as originally anticipated.

They’re certainly going to need all the help they can get, with one of their best players already out for the game.

Georgia, meanwhile, will be playing their second consecutive game in Atlanta, and comes in as significant favorites.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 03: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after defeating the LSU Tigers in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It’s hard to imagine a better scenario for the Bulldogs than getting to essentially host a playoff semifinal.

That said, Buckeyes fans appear ready to try and limit that advantage as much as possible.

Despite the disappointing loss to the Wolverines and missing out on a Big 10 championship, Ohio State still has a shot at a title.

And if they can advance to LA, they’ll have plenty of fans in Atlanta to celebrate with them.