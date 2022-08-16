The Most In-Demand College Football Tickets Belong To A Big Ten Powerhouse

Tickets to Ohio State games are the most sought after in college football.

The Buckeyes have the most in-demand tickets in all of college football on StubHub, according to Front Office Sports.

Alabama has the second most in-demand tickets.

For the first time, Ohio State is the most in-demand team in college football on @StubHub 🎟



The Buckeyes have dethroned Alabama, who now rank #2 going into this season.

While it might be a bit surprising the Buckeyes are at the top of the list, when you dive into the schedule, it becomes clear why tickets are in high demand.

Ohio State has home games against Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Iowa and Michigan. For a team that has eight home games, half of them are going to be absolutely awesome.

Specifically, the Buckeyes playing the Fighting Irish to start the season, Wisconsin September 24 and Michigan to avenge last season are all unbelievable matchups.

Right now on StubHub, the cheapest ticket to the Notre Dame game in week one is $477 with fees included. That’s just for one ticket!

Tickets to the Michigan game start at $340. Again, it’s crystal clear Ohio State fans are fired up and their energy and enthusiasm is reflected in the ticket prices.

Only time will tell if the Buckeyes live up to the hype, but clearly, people are pumped up to get into Ohio Stadium in Columbus.