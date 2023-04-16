Ohio State Spring Game Draws Unbelievable Attendance

Videos by OutKick

Ohio State fans showed up in impressive fashion Saturday for the team’s spring game.

The Buckeyes are ushering a new era with C.J. Stroud gone for the NFL and Kyle McCord the presumed frontrunner to open the season as QB1 in Columbus. Well, fans showed up in force to get an early look at the 2023 Ohio State Buckeyes.

The game was attended by more than 75,000 fans, according to Dave Biddle, and it wasn’t free. Tickets ranged from $7 to $30.

More than 75,000 fans attend Ohio State’s spring game. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

It was the most attended Ohio State spring game since 2017, according to The Columbus Dispatch. To put into perspective how impressive the attendance number is, there were only 16 teams last season, Ohio State being one of them, that averaged at least 75,000 fans a game.

Only five NFL teams averaged at least 75,000 fans a game in 2022.

That would be impressive if it was free admission. But it's $7 gen admission w/some premium seats that are $15 and $30/each. #BuckeyeNation does not mess around. — Dave Biddle (@davebiddle) April 15, 2023

Ohio State fans are buzzing for the 2023 season.

It’s clear that excitement is foaming up over the top of the glass in Columbus. Ohio State was one bad no-call away from playing TCU in the national title game this past season.

The Buckeyes have had that simmering in their gut since January, and fans can’t wait for a fresh start. With C.J. Stroud officially gone and a likely top-five pick in the NFL draft, it’s time to find out what Kyle McCord can do under center if he does win the job.

Ohio State spring game gets huge attendance. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

McCord threw for 182 yards on 17 of 32 passing with a touchdown and no interceptions, according to The Columbus Dispatch. Devin Brown, the other top guy in the QB race, didn’t play due to an injury.

That means it’s all Kyle McCord for the time being, and he gave fans plenty to think about Saturday.

OSU is looking for redemption.

The Buckeyes have lost two straight games against Michigan, failed to win the B1G in either of the past two seasons and fans are starting to get a bit heated.

Obviously, the calls to fire Ryan Day are ridiculous, but fans definitely are expecting a huge year out of the Buckeyes.

Three straight losses to Michigan will not be tolerated.

It should be interesting to see how Ohio State shapes up coming into the 2023 season, but there’s no doubt fans are very excited.