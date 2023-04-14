Ohio State AD Continues To Support Ryan Day, Despite Back-To-Back Losses To Michigan

Videos by OutKick

Ohio State AD Gene Smith has no interest in replacing Ryan Day.

Day has a stunning 45-6 record with the Buckeyes (three wins came when Urban Meyer was away from the team in 2018), and he’s gone to the CFP three times in four seasons as head coach. However, back-to-back losses to Michigan has some fans wanting to make a change. As insane as it sounds, social media was on fire after the latest loss to Michigan.

However, Smith is blocking out all the noise and is well-aware of the fact Ryan Day is a solid coach. In an interview with ESPN this week, the Buckeyes AD said Day is “my CEO” and he isn’t kicking him to the door.

Ryan Day’s job is safe at Ohio State. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

“My standards are high; our team standards are high. So we talk about how do we get better and how do we make sure we are able to win the championships that we aspire to win? We look at each individual contest that got in the way of that, and we’re trying to figure out what’s the strategy to mitigate that. When we lose, it’s highly disappointing, but I break things down and look at things objectively, and we have good conversations about what we need to do better,” Smith explained to ESPN.

So, fans can kick and scream all they want, but Ryan Day isn’t going anywhere.

Ryan Day has had a very impressive run in Columbus.

The delusion among some fans wanting Ryan Day fired is truly comical. Again, he’s 45-6 with the Buckeyes.

Ohio State was one bad no-call away against Georgia from going to the national title game this past season. Yet, some people act like the world is burning because OSU lost back-to-back games to Michigan.

Ryan Day is 45-6 as Ohio State’s coach. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

Let’s remember Michigan made the College Football Playoff in both seasons. It’s not like Ryan Day and the Buckeyes lost to scrub UM teams. Jim Harbaugh has had the two best years of his career these past two seasons.

Gene Smith shouldn’t even have entertained the idea Ryan Day would be going anywhere. Outside of Alabama, Georgia and Clemson, there’s not a team in America that wouldn’t kill for a coach with Day’s resume.

Will Ohio State ever replace Ryan Day? (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Ryan Day will be in Columbus this upcoming season, and Ohio State, once again, will have a roster loaded with talent. Now, he loses to Michigan again and things might start getting a little hot. However, it’s comical to think he should be replaced today. Just downright humorous.