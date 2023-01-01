Fans Call For Ryan Day, Who Is 45-6, To Be Fired

Some fans never want to see Ryan Day coach another game for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

OSU lost in absolutely heartbreaking fashion late Saturday night 42-41 to Georgia to get bounced from the College Football Playoff.

Now, after following up a loss to Michigan with a disappointing loss to the Bulldogs, some fans want him gone.

In fact, the fire Ryan Day movement has a ton of steam on Twitter as of Sunday morning. Check out some of the best reactions below.

Ohio state whole defense should be walking home. And Ryan Day should be fired for that 4th quarter collapse. — Danvers,MASS. (@6timecham) January 1, 2023

Ryan day needs to be fired. He always wastes the talent of everybody on his roster — BarronH (@BarronH16) January 1, 2023

To all the OSU fans that wanted to fire Ryan Day pic.twitter.com/LV0hV1kEQp — Ben (@BenDupreeJR) January 1, 2023

Fire Ryan Day. Born on 3rd base and still can’t score https://t.co/z07pAuguBY — Raunel Pérez (@CubanMissile_18) January 1, 2023

Fire Ryan Day please — Male (@Malemaaannn) January 1, 2023

Fire Ryan day and take Jim Knowles and the whole defense staff with him had enough of this chocking in big games — Chris Gross (@ChrisGr78557660) January 1, 2023

Fire Ryan Day… Simple as that — Steve Good (@aspicypickle) January 1, 2023

Fire Ryan day! — Thumb Gangsta M.D. (@Gent16Tiger) January 1, 2023

Fire Ryan day — JB (@justkingjay1) January 1, 2023

Fire. Ryan. Day. — Bradley Fafrak (@BradleyFafrak) January 1, 2023

Fire Ryan Day — Cecil Choate (@Cecil3695Cecil) January 1, 2023

Fire Ryan Day … hasn’t changed! — johnwlehman (@johnwlehman) January 1, 2023

has Ohio State fired Ryan Day yet? — Morgan (@mport25) January 1, 2023

RYAN DAY SHOULD BE FIRED — BLACKPRINCE (@ivorysoap92) January 1, 2023

Should Ryan Day be fired?

Let me be crystal clear on this issue. Calling for Ryan Day to be fired is an all-time unhinged and delusional take.

Yes, he made some huge mistakes down the stretch. None were bigger than his unbelievably weak play calling on the final series. Instead of being aggressive late in the game, some atrocious play calling forced OSU to settle for a field goal attempt.

It wasn’t even close, and Georgia walked off the field with a 42-41 victory. The Bulldogs advanced and Ohio State got sent home.

However, that doesn’t mean Ryan Day should be canned. The man is 45-6 as a head coach. Let me repeat that. Ryan Day is 45-6 as a head coach.

Will Ryan Day get fired? Fans aren’t happy after Ohio State lost to Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In four seasons as the head coach of the Buckeyes, he’s gone to the playoff three times. You really want to fire a coach that goes to the CFP 75% of the time? If that’s not delusional, I don’t know what is. Urban Meyer only made it two out of the four years he coached during the CFP era. He did win a national championship. Ryan Day has not. That’s a big difference maker, but in terms of getting there, Day has had more success.

Losing back-to-back to Michigan also isn’t great. In fact, it’s really bad. Tacking on another loss in the CFP in a game you should have won only compounds the issue.

It still doesn’t justify a coaching change. Not even close.

Will Ohio State fire Ryan Day? (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Short of an epic collapse in 2023, there’s no chance Ryan Day is even on the hot seat. So, everyone should relax with the Twitter hot takes.