Minor League Baseball Team Savagely Trolls Ryan Day

Ohio State coach Ryan Day just can’t stop taking hits.

The head coach of the Buckeyes is under intense fire after losing to Michigan for the third straight year. The situation is so bad that Ryan Day is getting lit up on social media and Paul Finebaum is even suggesting he leave the program.

It seems unlikely to me Day is going anywhere given the fact he’s 56-7 in his career in Columbus, but that definitely hasn’t stopped people from trolling him.

That now includes a minor league baseball team in Michigan.

Ryan Day trolled by the Kalamazoo Growlers.

The Kalamazoo Growlers, which plays in the Northwoods League for college players, is now selling shirts with Ryan Day on them, Michigan colors and the words “3rd Base Coach.”

Day has often been referred to as being born on third base because he inherited the Buckeyes as a powerhouse program from Urban Meyer.

That’s a reputation he’s never shaken, and it’s only gotten worse with every loss to Michigan.

Now, a baseball team in the Northwoods League is out here taking shots at Ryan Day. Day probably makes more money in one month than an entire Northwoods League staff does for an entire season.

Yet, you can have all the money in the world. It won’t do anything to help you if you’re the head coach at Ohio State and lose three straight to Michigan.

That’s the situation Ryan Day is now in, and he’s getting cooked by a minor league baseball team. A minor league baseball team is out here wrecking the head coach at Ohio State. You know a situation is bad when a baseball team most Americans had never heard of prior to this article is torching Day.

Ryan Day brutally trolled by minor league baseball team. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Best of luck to the OSU coach the rest of the way. Something tells me the jokes are definitely not close to being over. Next time, don’t lose and there won’t be nonstop mocking. For now, the trolling and ruthless dragging continues.