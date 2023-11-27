Paul Finebaum Pleads With Ryan Day To Cut And Run From Ohio State

Videos by OutKick

Paul Finebaum thinks Ohio State coach Ryan Day should pack his bags and run out of Columbus.

Day and the Buckeyes lost their third straight to the Wolverines after falling 30-24 Saturday in Ann Arbor. OSU fans are absolutely crushed as Michigan continues to cement itself as the king of the B1G.

Despite an incredibly impressive 56-7 record, fans seem to be turning on the man in charge of the Buckeyes. Finebaum thinks Day should leave the program while he might be able to find a soft landing spot.

Paul Finebaum tells Ryan Day to leave Ohio State.

While Day continues to take more and more heat, the famous college football pundit thinks Day might want to start looking elsewhere.

“I think he’s got a real problem. Somebody suggested if he had a great opportunity to go somewhere he should and he should. I don’t like the path ahead. He played for a national championship. He’s been to the playoff many times. He’s not getting in this year. We don’t really need to have that conversation. I think he’s a very good coach. But you can’t lose that game. That speaks for itself. There’s no alibi and he’s got a new AD coming in and Ryan Day, I’d get out of there while you can,” Finebaum said Sunday on “The Matt Barrie Show.”

Should Day leave the Buckeyes?

As crazy as it might be for some people to hear, this idea from Finebaum will likely only grow more and more popular with time.

Ryan Day wins a lot of games. He wins at an absurdly high level, but (and it’s a huge but), he’s failed to beat Michigan for three straight years and has lost several other big games.

Yes, Ohio State was one blown call away from beating Georgia last season, but they lost. That’s all that matters.

Ryan Day wins a ton, but simply doesn’t have the premier wins fans crave and demand. Despite being 56-7, the pressure has never been heavier on the embattled OSU coach. He’s a hell of a coach, but if he’s not going to be appreciated, why wouldn’t he look elsewhere?

Virtually any other program in the country other than Georgia, Alabama, Clemson and Michigan would welcome Ryan Day with open arms. If he feels the end is near in Columbus, then it only makes sense for him to cut and run. Will it happen as Paul Finebaum says it should? Time will tell, but if there’s one thing college football fans know, it’s to never rule anything out.