Ohio State Beating Penn State Put Up Massive TV Ratings

Ohio State and Penn State dominated the TV ratings this past weekend.

The Buckeyes strolled into Happy Valley, and won a tough game against the Nittany Lions, while the final score was 44-31, PSU controlled play on the field for a surprisingly large portion of the game.

Now, the TV ratings are out and the numbers are huge. The bitter rivalry game was the most-watched game of the weekend with an average of nearly 8.3 million viewers on Fox.

🏈 8,273,000 viewers tuned-in for Ohio State’s victory over Penn State on FOX – delivering Saturday’s most-watched college football game on any network.



🏈 Through Week 9, FOX’s BIG NOON SATURDAY remains the most-watched game in college football. pic.twitter.com/hDnd8caYBl — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) November 1, 2022

For comparison, Tennessee beating Alabama averaged more than 11.5 million viewers and Alabama beating Texas in week two averaged 10.6 million. So, it appears OSU/PSU was the fourth most-watched game of the season. Notre Dame/Ohio State is in the third spot, according to data from Sports Media Watch.

Getting an average of five million viewers would be considered great. Getting nearly 8.3 million for a noon kick is exceptional.

It turns out people love a great rivalry matchup, especially between rivals.

Ohio State beat Penn State 44-31 Saturday. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Also, whenever college football ratings are booming, it’s a great sign for America. In this country, we celebrate college football.

It’s what separates us from the dirty communists in other parts of the world. We love freedom and getting after it on Saturday afternoons.

College football games have seen strong ratings across the board all season long, and as fans, that should make all of us very happy.

It’s the greatest sport on Earth, and it’s always a great thing when fans are tuning in by the millions for major matchups.