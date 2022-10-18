Tennessee’s Cinematic Classic, 52-49 Win Over Alabama Dominated TV Ratings Saturday

Oh, the mass of humanity that gathered from blade-to-blade on the field of Neyland Stadium in mere seconds after No. 6 Tennessee’s thrilling, 52-49 victory over No. 3 Alabama on a walk-off field goal by Chase McGrath Saturday afternoon in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Thrilling, even if you were the most casual viewer switching channels between that and the Houston Astros’ 1-0 win over Seattle in 18 innings on TBS.

And, oh, the mass of humanity watching Tennessee-Alabama on CBS. The game drew college football season highs for a rating at 6.1 and for viewers at 11.56 million, according to SportsMediaWatch, which uses numbers from ShowBuzz Daily, Sports Business Daily and Programming Insider.

The previous high rating and viewership were 5.7 and 10.6 million for Alabama’s 20-19 win at Texas on Sept. 10 on FOX.

The Tennessee-Alabama game soundly beat the Astros-Mariners American League Division Series finale, which drew a 2.01 rating. And the game was the most watched sporting event on Saturday. The Penn State-Michigan game on FOX drew a 3.66 rating and 6.45 million viewers.