Ohio State Offensive Coordinator Brian Hartline Hospitalized After Crashing ATV

Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline was hospitalized Sunday following an ATV crash in the early morning hours on his property.

Hartline was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital after the wreck, which occurred around 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning. The extent of his injuries are unknown, but they are not life-threatening. Ohio State released a statement this afternoon.

“Ohio State assistant football coach Brian Hartline and a friend, unaffiliated with Ohio State, were transported to Riverside Hospital early this morning with non-life threatening injuries sustained in an ATV accident on his property,” Ohio State said. “According to Hartline, he is hoping to be released from the hospital later this evening.”

Ryan Day named Brian Hartline the offensive coordinator for the Buckeyes in January. Hartline served as the wide receivers coach since 2018. Before his time as a coach, Hartline played for Ohio State from 2005-08, before playing in the NFL.

Hartline took to twitter Sunday evening to update his status.

I appreciate everyones support. I crashed my side by side on my property and have been taken to the hospital for further evaluation.



I am doing well. 🙏🏼🫡 — Brian Hartline (@brianhartline) April 16, 2023

Ohio State Still Deciding On Future Quarterback

The Buckeyes are coming off their spring game, which saw quarterback Kyle McCord take a majority of the snaps do to Devin Brown being ruled out due to injury. Earlier in the week, Brown suffered an injury to his finger, which kept him out of the scrimmage.

COLUMBUS, OHIO – APRIL 15: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes watches a play during the Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on April 15, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

While Ohio State still figures out what they will do at quarterback, they have playmakers all over the field on offense. Marvin Harrison Jr. will obviously have a major impact on the Buckeyes passing game. Unfortunately for Kyle McCord, the Buckeyes were without Julian Fleming and Emeka Egbuka on Saturday due to injury.

The biggest question though is who will be the starting quarterback this season, as Ryan Day has a big decision to make over the next four months. Day is having to replace CJ Stroud, which will be a difficult transition for Brian Hartline and the offense.

We will continue to update the status of Brian Hartline in the coming days.