Brian Hartline is the new offensive coordinator at Ohio State.

The former NFL receiver and WR coach for the Buckeyes has been elevated to the team’s OC after several great years of developing an elite position group.

The move comes after Kevin Wilson left to become the head coach at Tulsa.

“I am ready and I am really looking forward to this opportunity. Ohio State has established a premier threshold with regard to offensive output and that is something that we’ll strive to meet every day. I want to thank coach Day for his belief in me and for the positions he has put me in these last several years that have allowed me to succeed and grow,” Hartline announced in a statement he released, according to Letterman Row.

Brian Hartline is a great coach with a proven record.

This is a great decision from Ryan Day. The team needed a new OC and Hartline is the perfect choice. There’s some whispers he could be the next man up if Day leaves the Buckeyes.

Elevating him to OC gives him more responsibility and OSU officials a better look at what he can do in more of a leadership role.

As a WRs coach, Hartline was unstoppable. I’m not sure you’ll find many people who think he wasn’t the best receivers coach in America.

Just look at some of the guys he’s coached the past few years. Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave all developed under his leadership.

Wilson and Olave are in the NFL and everyone else listed will also eventually get there. He pumps out elite receiving talent.

Now, he’ll take the reins of OSU’s offense under Ryan Day.

As a Big Ten enthusiast, this is great news for Ohio State fans and very bad news for opposing defenses. Brian Hartline is a hell of a coach and will definitely eventually get a head coaching job. He’s just likely going to destroy a lot of B1G defenses before that happens.