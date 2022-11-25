Ohio State Drops Electric Hype Video For The Michigan Game

Ohio State brought the heat with the team’s hype video for the Michigan game.

The Wolverines will take the field in Columbus tomorrow against the Buckeyes, and it’s being viewed as arguably the best game in years.

As we all know, you can’t have a monster college football game without a great hype video. Well, this one from OSU doesn’t disappoint at all. Give it a watch below.

As I’ve said before, Ohio State’s hype videos are the best in college football, and it’s not even close. This wasn’t even one of OSU’s best of the season, and it was still excellent.

Ohio State hype videos are like legit movie trailers. The production value is awesome. The Buckeyes win football games, and drop fire hype videos. You can set your bank on it every season.

Ohio State plays Michigan Saturday. Who will win? (Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Now, with Michigan looming on the horizon in Columbus tomorrow, Ohio State cranked up the hype game temp to give fans a shot of adrenaline.

Bringing back Jim Tressel to get things going was the perfect intro. He might have been run out of town after the 2010 season, but fans still love him. It jus goes to show all is forgiven when it comes to getting amped up for the Michigan game.

All the other major names lending their voices was just the cherry on top.

Jim Tressel appears in Ohio State/Michigan hype video. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/OhioStateFB/status/1595918686610608130)

Make sure to catch all the action at noon EST on Fox Saturday. It’s going to be an incredible matchup.