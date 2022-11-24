Michigan/Ohio State Tickets Are Incredibly Expensive

People hoping to attend the Ohio State/Michigan game better be ready to shell out some serious money.

The Wolverines will take the field Saturday in Columbus against the Buckeyes, and the entire college football world is locked in on what is essentially a CFP play-in game.

As expected, tickets aren’t cheap at all. As of Thursday morning, the average ticket price on SeatGeek with fees is $1,388. The most expensive tickets for the Big Ten East game are north of $12,000. With the game just two days out, it’s also very likely prices will continue to rise going into Saturday.

To put it as simply as possible, you’re going to have to open your wallet and hand over a significant amount of money if you want to watch C.J. Stroud and company get of work against the Wolverines.

Michigan/Ohio State might be the game of the year.

Whenever you have two teams in the top three battling for a playoff spot and a division title, ticket prices are going to be very high.

We live in a capitalistic society. Supply and demand always have a way to working itself out. Right now, demand is through the roof. Why wouldn’t it be? We’re talking about two national title contenders.

With supply being incredibly high, prices are going to naturally shoot up.

Is the game worth the money?

If you can afford it, this seems like a game you have to go to if you’re a fan of the Buckeyes or Wolverines. For the first time since 2006, both teams are undefeated going into the final week of the regular season.

How can you pass that up? It’s been 16 years since the stakes were this high. It might be another 16 years or more before it happens again.

When you get the opportunity to see something like this in person, you can’t pass it up.

Make sure to catch all the action at noon EST on Fox. It should be an absolutely electric B1G matchup.