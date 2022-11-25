College Football Predictions For Ohio State-Michigan, Notre Dame-USC, Auburn-Alabama, South Carolina-Clemson And More

After a wild four months, the college football regular season is coming to an end. Did we save the best for last? I sure hope so, with Michigan and Ohio State set to clash, while USC and Notre Dame will battle on the West Coast. Can LSU and Clemson survive the weekend or do we see another round of upsets that will impact the College Football Playoff?

It’s time to wrap this regular season up with a monster Saturday, as championship weekend looms.

The Wait Is Over: Michigan vs. Ohio State

The most anticipated matchup of the weekend will go down in Columbus. Can the Wolverines go into the Horseshoe and knockoff Ohio State? Sure, but the health of running back Blake Corum is the main talking point heading into this one. If Michigan can enough out of its running game, this one will be close. But, if Ohio State’s CJ Stroud is allowed to sit in the pocket and pick apart the Wolverines, this will be a long day for Jim Harbaugh.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. (Getty Images)

Thank goodness this game is finally here, with a spot in the college football playoff on the line. We can most likely eliminate one of these teams. If this comes down to the final possession of the game, then the playoff committee might have something to else to think about. I don’t see that scenario happening in this one. Ohio State 37, Michigan 20

Can The USC Trojans Keep Playoff Hopes Alive?

This is where Caleb Williams can most separate himself from others in the Heisman Trophy race, if CJ Stroud struggles. I’ve enjoyed watching Notre Dame bounce back after the early-season problems, but the Williams-Jordan Addison combination will cause serious problems for the Irish secondary. But this could turn into another monster moment for Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman if he can get his team to pull off the upset in Los Angeles.

The Fighting Irish have won eight of their last nine games, and this one could come down to quarterback Drew Pyne having to air it out against a tough Trojan secondary. If this happens, I don’t see the Irish keeping up without a formidable rushing attack. USC is 6th in the playoff rankings and have a chance to add another ranked win to their résumé. Going with the Trojans. USC 33, Notre Dame 27

TCU Looking To Win And Advance, With Playoff Spot On Line

Just keep winning, the unofficial mantra of the TCU Horned Frogs. Coming off the last-second win over Baylor, Sonny Dykes has his team believing they could pull off the undefeated season. Beat Iowa State and win the Big-12 title game and the Horned Frogs will punch their ticket to the playoffs. I love quarterback Max Duggan and his grit, which he will show-off again this weekend, alongside Kendre Miller. TCU 30, Iowa State 23

Can South Carolina Pull Off Consecutive Upsets?

Can South Carolina play spoiler for the second straight week? After beating #5 Tennessee last weekend, the Gamecocks are feeling good about themselves. The passing attack of Spencer Rattler was on full display against the Vols, with the Gamecocks scoring nine touchdowns. Look, I know Clemson is getting a lot out of running back Will Shipley, but if Shane Beamer decides to let Rattler loose again on Saturday, and he performs, we could see another massive upset. DJ Uiagalelei will need a big game for Dabo’s Tigers, which will be the key in this rivalry game.

South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler. (Getty Images)

The only reason I am picking this upset is because of what I saw last weekend out of the Gamecocks. South Carolina 27, Clemson 24

Throw Out The Record Books, It’s Auburn vs. Alabama

Throw the records out the window, it’s time for the Iron Bowl. A knockdown, blood pouring fight for sixty minutes in Tuscaloosa. The Auburn Tigers will come in motivated behind interim coach Carnel Williams, while Alabama will look to end this regular season with a win over their hated enemy. I know the talent gap is significant in this one, but I still expect Auburn to come out swinging and stay in the fight, behind Tank Bisgby.

Will Auburn Have A Permanent Head Coach Before Kickoff? Is It Lane Kiffin?

Alabama coach Nick Saban. (Getty Images)

If quarterback Robby Ashford can make a few significant throws, maybe the Tigers keep it within ten points heading into the fourth. The play of Bryce Young will determine how this game goes, with Nick Saban looking to create chaos on the defensive side. I hope this game delivers, but in the end, the Tide’ will be too strong. Alabama 28, Auburn 17

LSU Looking To Make Life Worse For Jimbo Fisher

It’s a very simple solution for LSU and the playoffs. If they beat the Aggies and win next week in Atlanta, Brian Kelly will have his team playing in one of the semifinal games. To make things worse for Texas A&M, this season has been a disaster, with players ready to head home after final exams. It feels as if this Aggie team has checked out, with LSU hoping to come in and slam the door shut on the 2022 season.

HOW LONG DOES JIMBO FISHER GET TO STICK AROUND IN COLLEGE STATION?

If Jayden Daniels has a monster game and the Tigers win this game by more than 17 points, this could spell disaster for Jimbo Fisher. I don’t know how he recovers in College Station, but getting blown out at home to end the season will not make the ‘Money Men’ happy. I’ve got some bad news for the Texas A&M Regents, life is about to get worse. LSU 41, Texas A&M 20

SEC Games Of Interest

Can Tennessee get over the loss to South Carolina, which erased any hopes of a playoff berth? If they don’t, Vanderbilt will add to the Vols rough ending to the season. The Vols will be without quarterback Hendon Hooker, who tore his ACL against the Gamecocks. Can Josh Heupel rally his team behind Joe Milton at quarterback? They better hope so, with a New Year’s Sic bowl game on the line. Vols 34, Vandy 28

Strap in, the final regular season Saturday of college football is here.