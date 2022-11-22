Michigan-Ohio State In The Main Event: TCU, USC, LSU And Clemson Look For Playoff Magic

The final week of the college football regular season is upon us. And there’s plenty of marquee games that will have an impact on the playoff picture. It all starts with Ohio State and Michigan, while USC and LSU look to keep winning, in hopes of taking a playoff spot. TCU is now two games away from getting into the final four and Clemson is hoping to sneak in.

As for the rest of college football, this is the best weekend of the season. The rivalry games will lead to a number of upsets and there’s still a lot to unpack around the SEC.

Michigan and Ohio State Battle For Big Ten Supremacy

Here we go, the one game that has been circled on the calendar for the entire season. Can Michigan go into Columbus and knockoff the Buckeyes? Sure, but they’ll need a healthy Blake Corum to do it. The Wolverines running back exited the Illinois game with a leg injury and his status is up in the air for Saturday. We all witnessed Ohio State struggle to keep Maryland off the scoreboard, but Michigan doesn’t have that type of downfield threat.

Ohio State QB CJ Stroud. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Ohio State will rely on CJ Stroud to open up the Wolverines secondary, which could cause plenty of problems for Jim Harbaugh. I hope this game lives up to the hype, as both teams battling for a playoff spot.

USC Hosting Notre Dame In Crucial Matchup

Coming off the win against UCLA, Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams has played himself into the Heisman conversation. The Irish will need quarterback Drew Pyne to keep them in the game with his arm, considering the Trojans are likely to put up a decent amount of points. Can Notre Dame do enough on offense to keep up with USC? If Audric Estime can pick up chunk yards on the ground, the Irish could try to eat up the clock.

Caleb Williams #13 and Mason Murphy #76 of the USC Trojans (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

This game will decide whether or not USC will be playing for a playoff spot during the Pac-12 championship game. So the pressure is on the Trojans in Los Angeles, not the Irish. Marcus Freeman would love nothing more than to ruin the season for Lincoln Riley and add another signature win to the season total.

TCU Just Needs To Keep Winning For Playoff Spot

Coming off the dramatic win over Baylor in the final seconds, TCU is sitting in a great spot to lockup a playoff position. The Horned Frogs will host Iowa State to close out the regular season, with the Big-12 championship game looming. If Sonny Dykes and his team can win the next two games, they will be playing for a spot in the national championship game. Just win baby.

TCU Horned Frogs QB Max Duggan runs for yardage. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

SEC Games To Keep An Eye On, Including Kiffin Watch

The Egg Bowl will be played on Thanksgiving night and this could be the final game for Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, if Auburn gets its way. Mississippi State will look sling the ball behind quarterback Will Rogers, while the Rebels are hoping to end their two-game losing streak. Mike Leach versus Lane Kiffin should make for an entertaining coaches duel. A lot of things could happen once this game ends, which will be what fans of Auburn and Ole Miss are waiting for.

A report surfaced on Monday night that Lane Kiffin was planning to resign from Ole Miss on Friday, but Kiffin was quick to reply to the writer, calling the report not true. According to multiple sources, the situation will be resolved one way or the other in the days following the Egg Bowl.

South Carolina is hoping to play spoiler for the second week in a row, this time against Clemson. After thrashing #5 Tennessee this past weekend, Shane Beamer can add another signature win to his resume’ by beating Dabo Swinney. If Spencer Rattler has another impressive performance, this game could turn into a shootout. The Tigers are hoping to sneak into the playoff, but the Gamecocks would love nothing more than to ruin their season.

The Iron Bowl is one of the best rivalries in college football, so we can only hope Auburn can bring its best game against Alabama. The Tigers have shown life under interim coach Carnell Williams, but I don’t know if it’s enough to overcome Bryce Young and the Tide. Nick Saban’s squad is not playing for a playoff spot, but this game still means a lot for the season. Auburn is hoping to welcome a new coach with an Iron Bowl win, but also send Coach Williams off with a massive win.

Robby Ashford #9 of the Auburn Tigers. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Trouble Looms In College Station?

If LSU goes into College Station and beats up on Texas A&M, things could get dicey for Jimbo Fisher. This has already been a dreadful season for the Aggies, but losing in ugly fashion to the Tigers could force Jimbo into a worse spot. As for LSU, they need to continue winning, with a spot in the SEC championship game against Georgia already set. If the Tigers want to be in the conversation for a playoff spot, hey have to win Saturday.

Get ready for a wild week of college football, as the regular season comes to an end. We are coming down the home stretch of the final playoff rankings in two weeks, with a lot on the line over the next thirteen days.