Ohio State Already Looking Ahead To Michigan Game, Still Looking Back At ‘Sickening’ Loss Last Season

After losing to Michigan for the first time since 2011 a season ago it’s only natural for Ohio State to already have this year’s matchup circled on the calendar.

‘The Game’ is always circled, multiple times in fact before the season gets going, but the Buckeyes have been particularly honest about seeking revenge against the Wolverines already this offseason.

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has called the loss “sickening,” but it’s not just the players that are using last year’s loss to Michigan as a motivator.

Nine months after his Buckeyes lost 42-27, head coach Ryan Day is still talking about the game as well.

“In the offseason, we’ve tried to really make sure that the guys are reminded of that game, that the coaches are reminded of that game, everybody in the building is reminded of that game, but also know that we have to move forward,” Day said.

“We can’t let that game beat us twice. But it’s something that we never want to have to go through again.”

Not letting last year’s loss beat them twice is an important comment from Day.

While the Buckeyes are heavy favorites to win the Big Ten this season, they still have plenty of work to do before their matchup against Michigan on November 26.

Ohio State opens up the season against Notre Dame while hosting Wisconsin in Week 4 before road games at Michigan State and Penn State.

On top of that, this is an Ohio State team under new leadership on the defensive side of the ball. Day let go of every defensive coach on his staff except for one while adding Jim Knowles from Oklahoma State to be the team’s new defensive coordinator.

It’ll certainly help that Ohio State welcomes Michigan to the Horseshoe this fall.