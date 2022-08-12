Big Ten Coach Drops Epic Quote About Ohio State Offense

Ohio State’s offense is so elite that it’s hard for some people to believe it’s even real.

The Buckeyes are heavy favorites to win the Big Ten, and the main reason why is because the offense – led by quarterback C.J. Stroud – is borderline unstoppable.

One unnamed B1G coach feels the 2021 roster was like playing NCAA Football with juiced players, and it sounds like he doesn’t expect things to change in 2022.

“Most coaches in the country would do anything to have a season that’s considered a bad year for Ohio State. Their bad year is a great year for anyone else. When we broke down their roster last season, it was like editing your NCAA video game on dynasty mode and you put everyone at 99,” the unnamed B1G coach told Athlon Sports.

The unnamed coach added, “Essentially they could do whatever they wanted to on offense for most of the season. Throw [Garrett] Wilson a bubble screen, he’d go 80 yards. First-round receivers, first-round QB, first-round back, hell, the tight end was an unsung hero who couldn’t shine because he couldn’t get touches, but he’s one of the best in the country. This was one of the best college offenses possible, and even losing NFL receivers, they’re still deep at that position. It’s insane.”

For those of you who don’t know, the Buckeyes have an absolutely terrifying offense, and that’s putting it mildly.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud is a Heisman favorite and could easily end up being the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

On top of Stroud, Ohio State has an outrageous amount of talent elsewhere on the field. Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back TreVeyon Henderson are both elite talents that have bright futures playing on Sundays. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Julian Fleming are also anticipated to put up numbers in 2022.

No matter how you slice it, Ohio State has a scary amount of talent, and it should terrify B1G defenses.

Also, I love a great “NCAA Football” reference. The game returns next summer, and there’s no doubt fans will love it!