Ohio State Sets The Tone Against Georgia With Lit Hype Video

Ohio State is bringing a little movie magic to the team’s playoff game against Georgia.

The Bulldogs and Buckeyes play Saturday night down in Atlanta in the opening round of the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State plays Georgia in the CFP Saturday. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s an epic matchup for the semifinals. It’s a game between two powerhouse programs that have dominated college football over the past several years.

As we all know, you can’t have a big game without a great hype video, and the Buckeyes definitely didn’t let their fans down. Grab a drink, hit your recliner, relax and fire it up below.

𝐜𝐡.𝐗𝐈𝐈𝐈 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 🎥🔥🍿 pic.twitter.com/934CqlfcRt — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 29, 2022

Ohio State set the tone with this hype video.

I’ve said it many times before and I’ll say it again. Ohio State has the best hype videos in all of college football, and it’s not close.

As a Wisconsin man sworn to hate the Buckeyes, even I can admit it. In the totality of any season, no program in America puts out better hype videos on a more consistent basis than OSU.

This one probably isn’t even the top 10 over the past few years, and it’s still exceptional. It perfectly sets the tone for Saturday night.

Most people have written off OSU. If you listen to fans in SEC country, you’d think Georgia had already won the national title. Nobody is giving Ryan Day’s team the time of day.

Instead of running away from the underdog narrative, the Buckeyes are leaning into it. That’s the smart thing to do. Lean into the fact everyone is counting you out. As Urban Meyer said, the underdog role is the best when you’re fired up and ready to roll.

Make sure to catch the game Saturday night starting at 8:00 EST, and don’t miss any of our coverage here at OutKick.