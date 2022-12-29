Urban Meyer doesn’t believe there’s a talent gap between Ohio State and Georgia.

The Bulldogs and Buckeyes will take the field Saturday night in the College Football Playoff, and Georgia is a -6.5 favorite as of Thursday morning.

While Georgia and SEC fans might be feeling confident, the three-time national champion coach doesn’t believe there’s a gap of any kind between the two teams.

Will Ohio State upset Georgia? (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“I think when you get to this type of game, the talent is equated. So, there’s no talent advantage. There’s matchup advantages, but you can’t say Georgia [is more talented] because they’re not … Ohio State has got every bit as talent as Georgia,” Meyer explained to WBNS.

The former Ohio State coach also added, “So, whenever it’s talent equated, it’s all about mindset. The underdog role is the greatest role in the world as a coach, especially if you have some toughness in that team.”

Does Urban Meyer have a point about Ohio State?

I am in complete and total agreement with Urban Meyer when it comes to there not being a talent gap. If there is one, it’s razor thin.

This is literally the exact same point I made during a Wednesday appearance on “Don’t @ Me” with OutKick’s great host Dan Dakich.

Anyone who thinks Ohio State doesn’t have the talent to compete with Georgia is delusional. The most important thing in college football is great QB play. Ohio State has that with C.J. Stroud.

Stroud is going to almost certainly be a top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He finished the regular season with 3,340 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and only six interceptions.

In five different games this season, Stroud threw for at least 300 yards. The man has an awesome yard, and is surrounded by solid skill position players.

CJ Stroud will be leading the Buckeyes against Georgia in the CFB Playoff. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Now, that doesn’t mean Ohio State will win. Georgia is undefeated and the favorite for a reason. Kirby Smart’s team is outstanding. That’s a fact, but it’s still very foolish to write off the Buckeyes. There’s no doubt they’ll be ready to fight Saturday night in Atlanta.