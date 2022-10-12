There’s A New National Title Favorite, And SEC Fans Won’t Be Happy

The Ohio State Buckeyes are now the favorite to win the college football national title.

Ryan Day’s team is currently +180 on DraftKings to take home the national title when the season is over. Georgia is second at +220 and Alabama is third at +240. From there, Clemson is a very distant third at +1200 and no other team is under +2000.

Ohio State leads the latest national title odds. (Credit: DraftKings)

Ohio State is unbelievably impressive.

Not only is it interesting the 6-0 and second-ranked Buckeyes are now the national title favorites, but it’s the first time since November 2020 Alabama or Georgia isn’t out front, according to ESPN.

That’s right, folks. It’s been nearly two years since the Crimson Tide or the Bulldogs weren’t the gambling favorites to win that national title.

When’s the last time two programs led championship odds for any sports for nearly two years? That’s a staggering amount of time in the gambling world.

Ohio State is dominating and off to a 6-0 start. (Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s also not hard to understand why the undefeated Buckeyes are favorites to win the title. Ohio State looks like a team with a bunch of created players on “NCAA Football.”

Ohio State averages 48.8 points a game, and OSU has only had one close game all season. It was week one against Notre Dame when the Buckeyes won 21-10. Since then, it’s been blowout after blowout.

Will Ohio State win the national title? (Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The offense is unbelievable, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba has only played limited reps. Yet, the Buckeyes just can’t stop dominating with quarterback C.J. Stroud leading the way.

Through six games, Stroud has 1,737 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and only three interceptions. Ohio State is simply doing things that should terrify opponents.

Ohio State’s offense appears unstoppable. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Alabama and Georgia should definitely not be counted out, but if you’re not paying attention to Ohio State, you’re simply blind to how great the Buckeyes are this season.