C.J. Stroud Sends Warning Shots To Big Ten: ‘Fastest I’ve Been Since I’ve Been Alive’

C.J. Stroud was dominant a year ago in what was his first season as the starting quarterback at Ohio State. He was a Heisman finalist, set plenty of school records, and was named First-Team All-Big Ten. Based on recent comments from Stroud, he’s just getting started.

The 6-foot-3 QB did all of his damage a season ago through the air throwing for 4,435 yards, 44 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. Many college football fans who have watched him play have likely said ‘man, if he could use his legs a little more, he’d be really special.’

He finished last season with -20 yards, but it sounds like he’s heard the criticisms and is planning to do some work with his legs for the Buckeyes in 2022.

“I feel the best I’ve ever felt in my life,” Stroud said. “I (hit my personal record) in squat. I PR’d in bench. In my running, I forgot the mileage I hit, but I PR’d in that. I’m the fastest I’ve been since I’ve been alive.”

News of Stroud hitting personal records in the weight room, while also being the fastest he’s ever been, is nightmare fuel for defenses and defensive coordinators around the Big Ten.

Most 2023 NFL mock drafts have Alabama’s Bryce Young or Stroud being the first QB taken. If Stroud can put up similar same passing numbers we saw a season ago while also showing a different dynamic with his feet it may be tough for teams not to call his name before Young’s.

Stroud and the No. 3 Buckeyes open up the season on Sept. 3 at home against No. 5 Notre Dame.