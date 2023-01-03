Ohio State recruit Brandon Inniss turned down big paydays elsewhere to play for the Buckeyes.

The five-star WR recruit out of Florida chose OSU over Alabama, Oklahoma, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Florida and several other major programs, despite some teams throwing massive NIL deals at him. At the end of the day, he was willing to take less money now in order to develop for the NFL.

Brandon Inniss explains choosing Ohio State over larger NIL deals. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“I had numerous conversations with my parents, just talking to them and figuring it out. Do you take the money now or do you get developed to be the best you can be, and in the long run you’ll earn more money and be more ready and developed by the time you get to the NFL,” Inniss explained during an interview with 247Sports.

The talented receiving prospect also added that coach Brian Hartline was a major selling point in his recruitment.

“Because of who Coach Hartline is and how develops, that’s how it played out. What excites me most is when I get on campus, just learning from the best receiver coach in college football and having guys like Marvin (Harrison) and Emeka (Egbuka) in the room. Me working every day with them is going to make me a better player and I’m excited to do that,” the OSU recruit explained in the same interview.

Playing for Brian Hartline was a major selling point for Brandon Inniss. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Inniss also isn’t the first recruit to publicly claim he took less to play for the Buckeyes. QB Lincoln Kienholz also made it known he could have made more money playing for Washington.

Instead, he will take his talents to Columbus.

Ohio State is also reportedly struggling to match NIL money other programs are offering. At times, the Buckeyes reportedly can’t even be able to offer half as much.

However, the prospect of being developed into an NFL player, especially if you’re a WR, is enough to override any potential NIL roadblocks for some players.

Ohio State is reportedly struggling with NIL at times. However, the team is still getting elite recruits. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The good news for OSU is that the team has had no problems loading up on talent. The Buckeyes currently have the sixth best class in America. NIL issues or not, Ryan Day still has a stacked roster.