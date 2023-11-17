OF Model Claims George Santos Was One Of Her Subscribers, Shares Details

Videos by OutKick

New York Congressman George Santos is under the microscope again. He’s being accused of using campaign funds to pay for OnlyFans, Botox, Sephora, and other non-campaign related activities. Now an OnlyFans model has come forward on social media to claim that he was one of her subscribers.

Leila Lewis, a plus-size content creator and podcast host, responded to the latest claims about Santos on X. She says that he was one of her subscribers. She responded to the story by saying, “THIS GUY WAS SUBBED TO ME HAHAHAHA.”

THIS GUY WAS SUBBED TO ME HAHAHAHA https://t.co/3X9Ogp0pR7 — leila lewis ♡ onlyleila.com (@onlyleilalewis) November 16, 2023

Santos, who was already dealing was some major legal trouble, is alleged to have deposited $50,000 in campaign funds from RedStone Strategies directly into his personal accounts.

He then, according to the ethics report, used the money to “pay down personal credit card bills and other debt; make a $4,127.80 purchase at Hermes; and for smaller purchases at OnlyFans; Sephora; and for meals and for parking.”

Throw in some trips to the Hamptons and Atlantic City, as well as some Botox and Santos was allegedly living it up.

Representative George Santos, waves to protestors and members of the media after exiting federal court in Central Islip, New York. (Photographer: Cheney Orr/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Content Creator Shared Some Details On How She Says George Santos Spent Money OnlyFans

After claiming that Santos was one of her subscribers, Lewis gave a little insight into how he was spending those campaign funds on OnlyFans. She followed up the initial post on X with a post saying that she “rated his d*ck.”

i rated his dick 😭😭😭 — leila lewis ♡ onlyleila.com (@onlyleilalewis) November 16, 2023

Unfortunately, Ms. Lewis can’t find the rating she says she gave Santos. When asked to share the rating she admitted that she couldn’t find it.

Lewis replied, “I CANT FIND IT I think he deleted his account.”

I don’t know how this whole thing is going to shake out. But if there are hearings of some sort or court proceedings, Leila Lewis has to be on the list of witnesses.

We need cameras present, and we need that lost rating found. We then need her raising her right hand before breaking it all down.

If we’re going to have corruption and ethics violations, which we are, there needs to be entertainment that comes out of it. What’s more entertaining than an OnlyFans model breaking down the game film in a formal setting?